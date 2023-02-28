Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $27.00. The company traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $26.11. 1,144,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,548,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $127,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $267,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

