Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $27.00. The company traded as low as $25.86 and last traded at $26.11. 1,144,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,548,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TDOC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.
In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $127,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.03.
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
