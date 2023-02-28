TETRA Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,583 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 352% compared to the typical daily volume of 571 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,734,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,763,000 after purchasing an additional 500,427 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,052,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 183,791 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 72.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,388,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 1,423,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,300,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 372,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 283.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 2,302,051 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $506.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

