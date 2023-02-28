Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,666 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

