Tevis Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 14,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,024,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,983,608 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $147.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.91. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

