The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stake Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 15.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter worth $200,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $70.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

