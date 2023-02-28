The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on GSK (NYSE:GSK)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.29) to GBX 1,400 ($16.89) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.07) to GBX 1,730 ($20.88) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GSK has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in GSK during the first quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

