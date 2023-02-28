The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on GSK (NYSE:GSK)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.29) to GBX 1,400 ($16.89) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.07) to GBX 1,730 ($20.88) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.
GSK Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GSK has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GSK
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSK (GSK)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.