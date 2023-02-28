The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 231,477 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 13,546.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,401,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,856 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Union by 142.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth about $26,384,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 2,258.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 1,131,544 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WU. Barclays reduced their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Western Union Trading Down 0.2 %

Western Union stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

