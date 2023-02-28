Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Shares Up 4.8%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.30 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.30 ($0.21). 119,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 122,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.20).

Thor Explorations Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,730.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.29.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

