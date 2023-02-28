Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 780,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after purchasing an additional 101,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 259,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 142,769 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TOL opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,765 shares of company stock worth $4,682,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

