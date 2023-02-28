Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,147 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,765 shares of company stock worth $4,682,351 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.