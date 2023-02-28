Tompkins Financial (NYSE:TMP) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSE:TMP – Get Rating) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.60 and last traded at $75.21. Approximately 21,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 41,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.30.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

