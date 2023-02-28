TotalEnergies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 10,174 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 371% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,159 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TTE opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $162.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TotalEnergies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 690,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,889,000 after acquiring an additional 44,805 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.