TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Stock Price Down 2.2%

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.44 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.27). Approximately 45,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 438,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.50 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. TPXimpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,500.00%.

In other news, insider Steve Winters acquired 125,353 shares of TPXimpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £27,577.66 ($33,278.22). 39.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, the rest of European Union, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Bene Agere, Questers, and RedCortex.

