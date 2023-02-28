Traders Purchase High Volume of BigBear.ai Call Options (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 21,381 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average daily volume of 8,895 call options.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

NYSE BBAI opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $443.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 4.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $16.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth $2,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

