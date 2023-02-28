Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 8,252 put options on the company. This is an increase of 242% compared to the average volume of 2,410 put options.
Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.
Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance
Shares of AAP stock opened at $140.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.12. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $137.93 and a 52 week high of $231.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Advance Auto Parts Company Profile
Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.