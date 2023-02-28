Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 8,252 put options on the company. This is an increase of 242% compared to the average volume of 2,410 put options.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $140.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.12. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $137.93 and a 52 week high of $231.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

