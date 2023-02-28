Traders Purchase Large Volume of Lucira Health Call Options (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,345 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,790% compared to the typical daily volume of 86 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHDX. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,737,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 97,502 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucira Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lucira Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lucira Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lucira Health by 44.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHDX opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. Lucira Health has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 4.31.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

