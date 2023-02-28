Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Insider Scott Mac Meekin Purchases 14,388 Shares of Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) insider Scott Mac Meekin bought 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £9,927.72 ($11,979.87).

Trifast Price Performance

LON TRI opened at GBX 68.20 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £92.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,364.00 and a beta of 1.05. Trifast plc has a 52-week low of GBX 46.70 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 140.50 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.24.

Trifast Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Trifast’s payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Trifast

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

