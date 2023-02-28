TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.55 and last traded at $26.48. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

