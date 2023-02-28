U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $47.58 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

