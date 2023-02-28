UBS Group AG Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in VNET Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 371,568 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 404,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 101,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get VNET Group alerts:

VNET Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. VNET Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.