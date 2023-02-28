UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,847,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

