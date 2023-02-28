UBS Group AG Sells 20,360 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 808,692 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,416,000 after buying an additional 506,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,145,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also

