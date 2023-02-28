UBS Group AG Sells 687,671 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 687,671 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,368,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,803. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35 and a beta of 1.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

