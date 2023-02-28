UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. State Street Corp raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 699,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after acquiring an additional 492,851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,274,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after acquiring an additional 403,759 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,892,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

