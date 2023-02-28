Udine Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.71 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

AMZN stock opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $960.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

