Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Shares Up 4.8%

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Stock Up 4.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

(Get Rating)

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.