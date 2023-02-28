Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 400.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,754 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 30,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.