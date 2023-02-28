Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 45,965 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after buying an additional 73,019 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 259.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Shares of UHS opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.08.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

