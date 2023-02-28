Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Receives $328.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $328.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,066,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Valmont Industries Company Profile

VMI stock opened at $310.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.24. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $207.16 and a 12 month high of $353.36. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

