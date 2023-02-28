VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Stock Price Up 0.4%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $242.33 and last traded at $239.28. 2,925,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 3,903,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.21.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.23.
