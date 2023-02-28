Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VWOB) Shares Up 0.5%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VWOB – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.72 and last traded at $61.68. Approximately 304,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 452,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.36.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03.
