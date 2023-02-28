Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VNQI) Shares Up 0.7%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VNQI – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $41.93. 206,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 245,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62.

