Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VNQI) Shares Up 0.7%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VNQI – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.08 and last traded at $41.93. 206,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 245,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (VNQI)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.