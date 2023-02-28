Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VCIT) Shares Up 0.2%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VCIT – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.13 and last traded at $77.97. Approximately 4,157,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,762,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.85.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.32.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCIT)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.