Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VCIT) Shares Up 0.2%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VCIT – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.13 and last traded at $77.97. Approximately 4,157,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 5,762,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.32.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.