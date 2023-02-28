Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VGIT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VGIT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.31 and last traded at $58.25. 3,801,112 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 2,319,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.12.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12.
