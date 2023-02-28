Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Trading Up 0.8%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VIGI – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.06 and last traded at $71.82. 221,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 353,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.22.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.03.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (VIGI)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.