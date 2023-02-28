Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VIGI) Trading Up 0.8%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VIGI – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.06 and last traded at $71.82. 221,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 353,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.22.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.03.

