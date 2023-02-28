Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:VYMI) Shares Up 0.9%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:VYMI – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.76 and last traded at $62.60. 357,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 609,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03.

