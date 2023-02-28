Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VGLT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VGLT – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.70 and last traded at $62.47. 608,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,321,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.29.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.26.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.