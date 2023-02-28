Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VMBS) Shares Up 0.1%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VMBS – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.85 and last traded at $45.75. Approximately 1,042,919 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,666,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15.
