Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VONG) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VONG – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.60 and last traded at $59.11. Approximately 356,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,138,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.76.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.31.

