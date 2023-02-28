Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VONV) Trading Down 0%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VONV – Get Rating) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.57 and last traded at $67.70. Approximately 235,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 647,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.73.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Stock Down 0.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73.
