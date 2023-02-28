Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VTWG) Trading Up 0.5%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VTWG – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $170.53 and last traded at $169.45. Approximately 12,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 16,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.72 and a 200 day moving average of $163.60.

