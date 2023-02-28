Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VTWV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VTWV – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.90 and last traded at $130.12. 13,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 20,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.87.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.73.
