Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VCSH) Shares Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VCSH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.34 and last traded at $75.29. 3,196,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,228,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.37.

