Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP) Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.84 and last traded at $46.84. Approximately 3,650,612 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,506,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

