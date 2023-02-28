Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VGSH) Shares Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VGSH – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.70 and last traded at $57.69. 3,556,113 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 3,463,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.65.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00.
