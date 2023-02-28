Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NYSEARCA:VXUS) Shares Up 1%

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NYSEARCA:VXUS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.32 and last traded at $54.19. Approximately 2,897,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,052,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68.

