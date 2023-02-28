VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Trading Down 5%

Shares of VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF – Get Rating) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.
VersaBank Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50.
About VersaBank
VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on deposits and financing. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VersaBank (VRRKF)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.