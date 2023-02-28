VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Trading Down 5%

Shares of VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF – Get Rating) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

VersaBank Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50.

About VersaBank

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on deposits and financing. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

