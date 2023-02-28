Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) & KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Critical Review

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) and KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Verve Therapeutics has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KemPharm has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verve Therapeutics and KemPharm’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verve Therapeutics $929,000.00 1,255.29 -$120.31 million ($2.90) -6.53 KemPharm $28.65 million 7.02 -$8.56 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

KemPharm has higher revenue and earnings than Verve Therapeutics.

98.5% of Verve Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of KemPharm shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of Verve Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of KemPharm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Verve Therapeutics and KemPharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verve Therapeutics N/A -38.52% -34.12% KemPharm -328.56% -16.12% -14.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Verve Therapeutics and KemPharm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verve Therapeutics 1 2 3 0 2.33 KemPharm 0 0 4 0 3.00

Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 111.30%. KemPharm has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 195.88%. Given KemPharm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KemPharm is more favorable than Verve Therapeutics.

Summary

KemPharm beats Verve Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Beam Therapeutics Inc.; a development and option agreement with Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc.; and a Cas9 license agreement with The Broad Institute and the President and Fellows of Harvard College. The company was formerly known as Endcadia, Inc. and changed its name to Verve Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2019. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy. The company was founded by Christal M. M. Mickle and Travis C. Mickle on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, FL.

