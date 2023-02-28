Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA) & Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Critical Review

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) and Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestin Realty Mortgage I has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Vestin Realty Mortgage I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $727.04 million 1.63 $40.64 million $0.22 33.45 Vestin Realty Mortgage I $2.44 million 0.90 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Empire State Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Vestin Realty Mortgage I.

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Vestin Realty Mortgage I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 5.30% 2.31% 0.91% Vestin Realty Mortgage I N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Empire State Realty Trust and Vestin Realty Mortgage I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00 Vestin Realty Mortgage I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than Vestin Realty Mortgage I.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Vestin Realty Mortgage I shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Empire State Realty Trust beats Vestin Realty Mortgage I on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets. The Observatory segment manages observatories at the Empire state building. The company was founded on July 29, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Vestin Realty Mortgage I

Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages in the United States. It also invests in, acquires, manages, or sells real properties. The company was formerly known as Vestin Fund I, LLC. Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

