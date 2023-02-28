Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Trading Down 4.6%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. 115,124 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 95,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Vicinity Motor in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vicinity Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicinity Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vicinity Motor by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vicinity Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

