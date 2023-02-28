Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Trading Down 4.6%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. 115,124 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 95,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Vicinity Motor in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Vicinity Motor Stock Down 4.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.
Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.
